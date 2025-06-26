[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-06-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 26-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-578" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-578, June 26, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-578" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-578 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-578 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PV 409920

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 920900

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: PP 777300



LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: PN 409920 PO 409920 PP 409920 PR 409920 PS 409920 PT 409920 PU 409920 PW 409920 PX 409920 PY 409920 PZ 409920

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0147 0250 0995 1065 1246 1472 1531 1719 3051 5512 5713 5886 6240 6664 6693 6717 8444 8958 9239 9850

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 5735 6507 7749 8260 8692 8920

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0001 0288 0334 1234 1490 2825 3036 3461 3510 3695 5443 5761 6396 6399 6601 6634 6730 6781 7222 8275 8376 8562 8672 8724 8865 9048 9097 9352 9478 9514

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043 0087 0488 0550 0791 0823 0874 0879 1126 1393 1413 1517 1910 2007 2150 2278 2331 2828 2939 2955 2957 3003 3110 3170 3204 3368 3407 3505 3577 3611 3930 3935 4071 4169 4385 4433 4745 4750 4962 4998 5054 5068 5158 5568 5618 5809 6180 6215 6344 6404 6434 6594 6758 6817 6914 6922 7201 7342 7406 7555 7662 8133 8160 8166 8236 8517 8790 8833 8912 9176 9296 9320 9348 9415 9811 9840

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 26-06-2025 June: KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)