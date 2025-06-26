Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-06-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 26-06-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 578" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 578' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 26-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-578" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-578, June 26, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-578" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-578 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-578 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PV 409920

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 920900

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: PP 777300

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: PN 409920 PO 409920 PP 409920 PR 409920 PS 409920 PT 409920 PU 409920 PW 409920 PX 409920 PY 409920 PZ 409920

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0147  0250  0995  1065  1246  1472  1531  1719  3051  5512  5713  5886  6240  6664  6693  6717  8444  8958  9239  9850

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 5735  6507  7749  8260  8692  8920

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0001  0288  0334  1234  1490  2825  3036  3461  3510  3695  5443  5761  6396  6399  6601  6634  6730  6781  7222  8275  8376  8562  8672  8724  8865  9048  9097  9352  9478  9514

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043  0087  0488  0550  0791  0823  0874  0879  1126  1393  1413  1517  1910  2007  2150  2278  2331  2828  2939  2955  2957  3003  3110  3170  3204  3368  3407  3505  3577  3611  3930  3935  4071  4169  4385  4433  4745  4750  4962  4998  5054  5068  5158  5568  5618  5809  6180  6215  6344  6404  6434  6594  6758  6817  6914  6922  7201  7342  7406  7555  7662  8133  8160  8166  8236  8517  8790  8833  8912  9176  9296  9320  9348  9415  9811  9840

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 26-06-2025 June: KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

26 June 2025
15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.06.2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Thursday Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize ₹5,000/-

0147  0250  0995  1065  1246  1472  1531  1719  3051  5512  5713  5886  6240  6664  6693  6717  8444  8958  9239  9850
 

15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.06.2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Thursday Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner

- 3rd Prize ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

- PP 777300
 

15:41 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.06.2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Thursday Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]
- PT 920900
 

15:33 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.06.2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- PV 409920
 

14:50 IST

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2025: Key Guidelines for Winners

Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

14:40 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 LIVE: Check Karunya Plus KN-578 Lucky Draw Unique Winner Selection Process

A lottery conducted using a lottery machine is a type of lottery where the winning numbers are drawn randomly from a machine containing numbered balls. The most common type of lottery machine is the bingo cage, which is a large rotating drum that contains numbered balls. The balls are mixed up inside the drum and then drawn out one at a time. The winning numbers are the numbers that are drawn.

14:28 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 26.06.2025 Live: What If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

13:31 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 LIVE: Check Karunya Plus KN-578 Lucky Draw Unique Winner Selection Process

A lottery conducted using a lottery machine is a type of lottery where the winning numbers are drawn randomly from a machine containing numbered balls. The most common type of lottery machine is the bingo cage, which is a large rotating drum that contains numbered balls. The balls are mixed up inside the drum and then drawn out one at a time. The winning numbers are the numbers that are drawn.

13:26 IST

Live Kerala Lottery Result: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

13:17 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

12:16 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 26, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

12:01 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 26.06.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 667 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated August 17 2024, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

