[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 26-06-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-578 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 26-06-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 578" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 578' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 26-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-578" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-578, June 26, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-578" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-578 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-578 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PV 409920
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 920900
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: PP 777300
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: PN 409920 PO 409920 PP 409920 PR 409920 PS 409920 PT 409920 PU 409920 PW 409920 PX 409920 PY 409920 PZ 409920
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0147 0250 0995 1065 1246 1472 1531 1719 3051 5512 5713 5886 6240 6664 6693 6717 8444 8958 9239 9850
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 5735 6507 7749 8260 8692 8920
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0001 0288 0334 1234 1490 2825 3036 3461 3510 3695 5443 5761 6396 6399 6601 6634 6730 6781 7222 8275 8376 8562 8672 8724 8865 9048 9097 9352 9478 9514
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043 0087 0488 0550 0791 0823 0874 0879 1126 1393 1413 1517 1910 2007 2150 2278 2331 2828 2939 2955 2957 3003 3110 3170 3204 3368 3407 3505 3577 3611 3930 3935 4071 4169 4385 4433 4745 4750 4962 4998 5054 5068 5158 5568 5618 5809 6180 6215 6344 6404 6434 6594 6758 6817 6914 6922 7201 7342 7406 7555 7662 8133 8160 8166 8236 8517 8790 8833 8912 9176 9296 9320 9348 9415 9811 9840
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 26-06-2025 June: KARUNYA PLUS KN-578 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2025: Key Guidelines for Winners
Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 26-06-2025 LIVE: Check Karunya Plus KN-578 Lucky Draw Unique Winner Selection Process
A lottery conducted using a lottery machine is a type of lottery where the winning numbers are drawn randomly from a machine containing numbered balls. The most common type of lottery machine is the bingo cage, which is a large rotating drum that contains numbered balls. The balls are mixed up inside the drum and then drawn out one at a time. The winning numbers are the numbers that are drawn.
Kerala Lottery Result 26.06.2025 Live: What If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Live Kerala Lottery Result: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 26, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 26.06.2025: Lottery Details
