Kerala Lottery Result Today 27-07-2025 [Shortly] LIVE: Samrudhi SM 13 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 27-07-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM 13 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Samrudhi SM 13 lottery was held at 3 PM today Sunday July 13, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Samrudhi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Sunday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “SM”, followed by the draw number.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Samrudhi SM.13 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result 27-07-2025 JULY: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR SAMRUDHI SM 13 BUMPER Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 27-07-2025 JULY TODAY: SAMRUDHI SM-13 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)

4th Prize: ₹1,00,000

5th Prize: ₹5,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹100

9th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)