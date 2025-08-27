Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.08.2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-15 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

​Kerala Lottery Results Today 20-08-2025: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-14 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-14 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Wednesday, August 27, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number.​ You can verify the results at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-15 Bumper Draw will be available soon. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result 27-08-2025: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 BUMPER Draw

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT August 27 TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-15 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)

Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000

Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500

Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100

Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50

Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​