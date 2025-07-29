Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-07-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 478 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize Winner, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY SS 478 RESULT TODAY (29-07-2025) Live: Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 478' lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 478 Lucky Draw Today 29-07-2025 (OUT) LIVE: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-478" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 29, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-478" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-478 outcome from July 29, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-478 Results live today.
'Kerala Lottery Result 29-07-2025: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-478 Draw'
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
'STHREE SAKTHI SS-478 KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS (29-07-2025)'
KERALA LOTTERY 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
KERALA LOTTERY 2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
KERALA LOTTERY 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
KERALA LOTTERY 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
KERALA LOTTERY 7th Prize: Rs. 500
KERALA LOTTERY 8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Tuesday 29.07.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 29.07.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 478 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated July 29, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.