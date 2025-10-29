Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.10.2025 (SHORTLY): Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 29-10-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery result for the "Dhanalekshmi DL-24 draw on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, is scheduled to be announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "DL," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners (Ticket Numbers) for the Kerala 'Dhanalekshmi DL-24' lottery draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 01:01 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

​Kerala Lottery Results Today 29-10-2025: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-24 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Wednesday, October 29, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number.​ You can verify the results at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Bumper Draw will be available soon. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result 29-10-2025: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-24 BUMPER Draw

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT October 29 TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-24 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)

Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000

Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500

Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100

Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50

Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result

29 October 2025
13:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

12:34 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 29.10.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Wednesday is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated October 29, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

