[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result (July 2nd) OUT SOON: Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 02-07-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Dhanalekshmi DL-8" draw on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "DL," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Dhanalekshmi DL-8' lottery draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 02-07-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-8 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Monday, July 02, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:
Kerala Lottery Result (02-07-2025): FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-8 BUMPER Draw
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 5000 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT (JULY 2nd) TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-8 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)
Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)
Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)
Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000
Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500
Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100
Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50
Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 02.07.2025 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Wednesday 02.07.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for July 02, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 02.07.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Draw is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated July 02, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
