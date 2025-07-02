[Result OUT] Kerala Lottery Result (July 2nd) Live Updates: Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

​Kerala Lottery Results Today 02-07-2025 (OUT) LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-8 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Wednesday, July 02, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number.​ You can verify the results at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-8 Bumper Draw will be available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result (02-07-2025): FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-8 BUMPER Draw

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: DU 350667

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: DT 837599

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: DX 308220

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: DN 350667 DO 350667 DP 350667 DR 350667 DS 350667 DT 350667 DV 350667 DW 350667 DX 350667 DY 350667 DZ 350667

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 5000 ARE: 0686 1066 1240 3830 5058 5343 6027 6359 6361 7639 7731 7769 8099 8198 8362 8588 9111 9271 9500 9727

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: 1213 4477 5191 5430 7801 8962

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE: 0305 0492 0562 0612 0796 0918 1182 1969 2179 2402 3244 3266 4013 5699 6124 6135 6200 6202 6516 6626 7079 7636 7878 7897 7932 7945 8583 8954 9375 9801

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE: To Be Announced

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT (JULY 2nd) TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-8 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)

Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000

Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500

Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100

Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50

Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​