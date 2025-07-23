Advertisement
KERALA MONSOON BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lottery Result 23-07-2025 LIVE: Monsoon Bumper Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 2 PM- 10 Crore Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 23-07-2025 LIVE: Monsoon Bumper 104 is the second bumper lottery this year. Monsoon bumper lottery draw is held in every Monsoon at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 10 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 23-07-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-104 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 23, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Monsoon Bumper BR-104" will be drawn. The Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025, valued at Rs. 250, will be drawn on July 23, 2025. The top prize is Rs. 10 crore, followed by Rs. 1 crore for the second prize. Additionally, six series will each win a third prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Monsoon Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 10 crore for the first prize. Scroll down for the complete winners list. 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-07-2025 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONSOON Bumper BR-104 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 10 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 23-07-2025: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Monsoon Bumper BR-104 LOTTERY

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5000

6th Prize: Rs. 2000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

23 July 2025
12:41 IST

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 23-07-2025 July LIVE: Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Wednesday is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 1.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Monsoon bumper draw will start at 1.55 pm and official result will be published at 2 pm today. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

