Kerala SSLC Result 2022 LIVE updates: Wait over! Class 10 results to be declared today; where to check marks, other details

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. 

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:52 AM IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 LIVE updates: Wait over! Class 10 results to be declared today; where to check marks, other details
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Finally, the wait is over for Class 10 students of Kerala. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results today (June 15, 2022). Students will be able to check their results on the Board's official websites - kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. The results are expected around 3 PM on June 15. Earlier, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had confirmed that the class 10 results would be released on June 15. According to the official data of Kerala Board, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examination. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. 

15 June 2022
07:17 AM

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check your result

Step 1: Visit official website: keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout for future reference

07:15 AM

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download your marksheet

 

Once released, students can download their results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022sslc result 2022 keralasslc result 2022 date keralasslc result 2022 kerala date and time

