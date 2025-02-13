Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 13-02-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 560" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 560' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 03:43 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 13-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-560" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-560, February 13, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-560" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-560 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹80 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-560 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 13-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PH 678480

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PM 425310

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: 
1) PA 967877
2) PB 731735
 3) PC 723585
 4) PD 744791
 5) PE 842232
 6) PF 539870
7) PG 623272
 8) PH 515895
 9) PJ 756147
 10) PK 788538
 11) PL 343259
12) PM 966374

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 
PA 678480
PB 678480
PC 678480
PD 678480
PE 678480
PF 678480
PG 678480
PJ 678480
PK 678480
PL 678480
PM 678480

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0226  0717  1984  2545  3125  4652  6572  6688  7285  7747  8270  8329  8356  8456  8508  8903  9303  9563

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0323  0326  0512  2656  2753  3673  3698  3701  3865  3938  4357  4821  4825  4985  5220  5525  5719  5862  6058  6232  6376  6443  6527  6594  6705  7100  7469  7640  8150  8743  8864  9045  9374  9681

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106  0199  0429  0564  0799  1143  1231  1434  1577  1629  1816  1909  1925  2235  2331  2396  2422  2482  2680  2846  2860  2908  3293  3409  3473  3779  3851  4021  4317  4364  4378  4484  4661  4710  4728  4748  4772  4912  4997  5349  5504  5526  5636  5670  5800  5807  5977  6283  6345  6411  6607  6830  6893  6925  7013  7111  7247  7346  7376  7382  7392  7483  7655  7688  7974  8029  8035  8141  8203  8276  8324  8620  9055  9099  9184  9223  9309  9530  9906  9926

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 13-02-2025 Feb: KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

13 February 2025
15:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

6th Prize Rs.500/-
0106  0199  0429  0564  0799  1143  1231  1434  1577  1629  1816  1909  1925  2235  2331  2396  2422  2482  2680  2846  2860  2908  3293  3409  3473  3779  3851  4021  4317  4364  4378  4484  4661  4710  4728  4748  4772  4912  4997  5349  5504  5526  5636  5670  5800  5807  5977  6283  6345  6411  6607  6830  6893  6925  7013  7111  7247  7346  7376  7382  7392  7483  7655  7688  7974  8029  8035  8141  8203  8276  8324  8620  9055  9099  9184  9223  9309  9530  9906  9926
 

15:28 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0323  0326  0512  2656  2753  3673  3698  3701  3865  3938  4357  4821  4825  4985  5220  5525  5719  5862  6058  6232  6376  6443  6527  6594  6705  7100  7469  7640  8150  8743  8864  9045  9374  9681
 

15:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
0226  0717  1984  2545  3125  4652  6572  6688  7285  7747  8270  8329  8356  8456  8508  8903  9303  9563
 

15:23 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
1) PA 967877
2) PB 731735
 3) PC 723585
 4) PD 744791
 5) PE 842232
 6) PF 539870
7) PG 623272
 8) PH 515895
 9) PJ 756147
 10) PK 788538
 11) PL 343259
12) PM 966374
 

15:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
PA 678480
PB 678480
PC 678480
PD 678480
PE 678480
PF 678480
PG 678480
PJ 678480
PK 678480
PL 678480
PM 678480
 

15:17 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
PM 425310
 

15:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Thursday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]
PH 678480
 

14:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 560 Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:48 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live: Keep Your Tickets Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

14:47 IST

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Live Updates: What If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

14:47 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

14:17 IST

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Updates 13-02-2025 LIVE: How To Claim Prize Money?

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Christmas New Year BR-95. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

 

14:12 IST

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Live Updates: What If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

13:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

 

13:36 IST

Kerala State Lottery 13-02-2025 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

13:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Updates: Keep Your Tickets Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

13:14 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result 13.02.2025 Live: Daily Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

 

13:13 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

 

12:59 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Prize Structure

There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.

 

12:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Result Time

Kerala Lottery Results will be out on today at 2:55 PM. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live updates on Kerala Lottery results 2025

 

12:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

12:11 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Thursday 13.02.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

10:58 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Karunya KN 560 Thursday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

10:03 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 13.02.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KN 560 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 13, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

