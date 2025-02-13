Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 13-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-560" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-560, February 13, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-560" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-560 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹80 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-560 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 13-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PH 678480

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PM 425310

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE:

1) PA 967877

2) PB 731735

3) PC 723585

4) PD 744791

5) PE 842232

6) PF 539870

7) PG 623272

8) PH 515895

9) PJ 756147

10) PK 788538

11) PL 343259

12) PM 966374

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PA 678480

PB 678480

PC 678480

PD 678480

PE 678480

PF 678480

PG 678480

PJ 678480

PK 678480

PL 678480

PM 678480

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0226 0717 1984 2545 3125 4652 6572 6688 7285 7747 8270 8329 8356 8456 8508 8903 9303 9563

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0323 0326 0512 2656 2753 3673 3698 3701 3865 3938 4357 4821 4825 4985 5220 5525 5719 5862 6058 6232 6376 6443 6527 6594 6705 7100 7469 7640 8150 8743 8864 9045 9374 9681

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106 0199 0429 0564 0799 1143 1231 1434 1577 1629 1816 1909 1925 2235 2331 2396 2422 2482 2680 2846 2860 2908 3293 3409 3473 3779 3851 4021 4317 4364 4378 4484 4661 4710 4728 4748 4772 4912 4997 5349 5504 5526 5636 5670 5800 5807 5977 6283 6345 6411 6607 6830 6893 6925 7013 7111 7247 7346 7376 7382 7392 7483 7655 7688 7974 8029 8035 8141 8203 8276 8324 8620 9055 9099 9184 9223 9309 9530 9906 9926

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 13-02-2025 Feb: KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)