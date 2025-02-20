Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 20-02-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 561" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 561' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 20-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-561" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-561, February 20, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-561" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-561 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹80 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-561 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 20-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-02-2025 Feb: KARUNYA PLUS KN-561 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 20.02.2025 Live: Karunya Plus KN - 561 Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Live Updates: What If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala State Lottery 20-02-2025 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
Kerala Lottery Result Updates 20-02-2025: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Prize Money?
Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Lottery Result Updates: Keep Your Tickets Safe
Kerala State Lottery Result 20.02.2025 Live: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Prize Structure
There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Thursday 20.02.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Karunya KN 561 Thursday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 20.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KN 561 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 20, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.
