Kerala State Lottery Result TODAY 03.05.2024: Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 03-05-2024 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive a Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winner's list of Kerala's NIRMAL NR-378 lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 03-05-2024 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-378" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 03, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "NIRMAL NR-378" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the NIRMAL NR-378 outcomes from May 03, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-378 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 03-05-2024: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-378 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-378 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
