Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-02-2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 453 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 04-02-2025 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 453' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 04-02-2025 Feb Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-453" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 04, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-453" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-453 outcome from February 04, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-453 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 04-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Draw
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 04-02-2025 Jan: STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 04.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 453 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 04, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.
