Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 (SHORTLY) 05.02.2025 LIVE: X'MAS Bumper Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 2 PM- 20 Crore First Prize
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 05-02-2025 LIVE: Christmas New Year Bumper is the first bumper lottery this year. New Year bumper lottery draw is held in every February at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 20 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 05-02-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper BR-101 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 05, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Christmas New Year Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 20 crore for the first prize.. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 TUESDAY Live And Latest Updates
Kerala Lottery Result Today 05-02-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 Lucky Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 20 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 3 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 400 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 05-02-2025: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For XMAS Chritsmas Bumper BR-101 LOTTERY
1st Prize: Rs 20 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 3 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs. 5000
7th Prize: Rs. 2000
8th Prize: Rs. 1000
9th Prize: Rs. 500
10th Prize: Rs. 400
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025
Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw 05.02.2025 LIVE: Christmas New Year BR-101 Draw TODAY
Welcome to the live blog of the Kerala Christmas New Year lucky draw, the first Kerala bumper draw of 2025. It offers one of the biggest prize amounts on a single ticket in India a massive 20 crore rupees. Stay tuned with Zee News English for the complete winners' list of the XMAS New Year Bumper BR-101 draw.
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 05-02-2025 January LIVE: XMAS New Year BR-101 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-101 Wednesday is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 1.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for XMAS bumper draw will start at 1.55 pm and official result will be published at 2 pm today.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.