Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 05-02-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper BR-101 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 05, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Christmas New Year Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 20 crore for the first prize.. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 05-02-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Christmas New Year Bumper BR-101 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 20 CRORE IS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 3 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 400 ARE:

1st Prize: Rs 20 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 3 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

10th Prize: Rs. 400

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)