Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 454 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 11-02-2025 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 454' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 04-02-2025 Feb Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-454" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 11, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-454" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-454 outcome from February 11, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-454 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 11-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:SU 838612
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SW 891940
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0416 0948 1127 2243 3497 4067 4392 4855 5844 5887 5973 6365 7125 7193 7252 8959 9072 9425
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
SN 838612
SO 838612
SP 838612
SR 838612
SS 838612
ST 838612
SV 838612
SW 838612
SX 838612
SY 838612
SZ 838612
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2293 2851 2909 3704 4019 5044 5099 7213 8261 9870
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0017 0161 0788 1973 3105 3598 3609 3744 4163 4811 5414 6047 6576 6834 7375 7700 7936 8593 8804 9156
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-02-2025 Feb: STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.02.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 454 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result Live: Keep Your Tickets Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala State Lottery Result 2025 Live: Tax Deduction on Sthree Sakthi SS 454 Prize Money
Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 454 lottery will face different procedures based on the prize amount. For winnings less than Rs 5,000, the amount can be claimed directly from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize exceeds Rs 5,000, winners must present their tickets along with identification at a bank or a government lottery office. It is crucial for winners to verify their numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and to surrender their winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 11.02.2025 LIVE: Check Sthree Sakthi 454 Lucky Draw Process
A lottery conducted using a lottery machine is a type of lottery where the winning numbers are drawn randomly from a machine containing numbered balls. The most common type of lottery machine is the bingo cage, which is a large rotating drum that contains numbered balls. The balls are mixed up inside the drum and then drawn out one at a time. The winning numbers are the numbers that are drawn.
Kerala Lottery Result Updates 11-02-2025: How To Claim Bumper Prize Money?
Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS 454 Tuesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for February 11, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 11.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 454 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 11, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.
