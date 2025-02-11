Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 454 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 04-02-2025 Feb Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-454" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 11, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-454" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-454 outcome from February 11, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-454 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 11-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:SU 838612

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SW 891940

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0416 0948 1127 2243 3497 4067 4392 4855 5844 5887 5973 6365 7125 7193 7252 8959 9072 9425

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

SN 838612

SO 838612

SP 838612

SR 838612

SS 838612

ST 838612

SV 838612

SW 838612

SX 838612

SY 838612

SZ 838612

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2293 2851 2909 3704 4019 5044 5099 7213 8261 9870

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0017 0161 0788 1973 3105 3598 3609 3744 4163 4811 5414 6047 6576 6834 7375 7700 7936 8593 8804 9156

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-02-2025 Feb: STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)