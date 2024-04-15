LIVE Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 15.04.2024 LIVE: Win Win W-765 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Monday 15-04-2024 Apr Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Win Win W 765" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 15, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Kerala lottery "Win Win W 765" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 765 outcome from April 15, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 765 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 15-04-2024 Apr: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-765 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​​To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)