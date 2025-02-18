Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 455 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM - Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 18-02-2025 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 455' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 18-02-2025 Feb Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-455" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, February 18, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-455" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-455 outcome from February 18, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-455 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 18-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-02-2025 Feb: STHREE SAKTHI SS-455 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.02.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 455 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result Live: Keep Your Tickets Safe
Kerala Lottery Result Live: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Updates 18-02-2025 LIVE: How To Claim Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Christmas New Year BR-95. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala State Lottery Result 18.02.2025 Live: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Prize Structure
There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.
Kerala Lottery Today 18 February 2025 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Sthree Sakthi SS 455 Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Sthree Sakthi SS 455. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS 455 Tuesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for February 18, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 18.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 455 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 18, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.
