KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21-02-2025 (OUT) Live: NIRMAL NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 21-02-2025 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR-420" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR-420" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'NIRMAL NR-420' lucky draw.s

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 03:46 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 21-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-420" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-420, February 21, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-420" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-420 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-420 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 21-01-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-420 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NA 286610

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NE 548543

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NA 244503 NB 367382 NC 374579 ND 487328 NE 375730 NF 789725 NG 827232 NH 505870 NJ 554193 NK 892500 NL 390333 NM 674550

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0219  0493  0794  0873  1665  1750  2009  2180  2776  3158  4393  5475  6850  7029  7061  8121  8130  9967

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0146  0267  0521  1012  1062  1136  2185  2498  3197  3222  3301  3330  3369  3409  3591  3648  4222  4570  4876  4902  4920  4940  4976  5094  5190  5660  5852  6269  6481  6560  6622  8240  8417  8985  9201  9619

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0104  0596  0677  0695  1001  1087  1186  1556  1567  1740  1813  1922  1970  2057  2200  2229  2373  2566  2712  2854  2913  3019  3133  3143  3155  3236  3342  3396  3767  3912  4160  4174  4187  4478  4569  4689  4690  4917  5221  5248  5412  5495  5540  5597  5661  5771  6353  6441  6451  6812  6854  7235  7302  7384  7407  7423  7611  7701  7815  8266  8333  8605  8722  8770  8798  8868  9173  9180  9278  9312  9316  9397  9409  9491  9572  9751  9862  9924  9976

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-02-2025 February: NIRMAL NR-420 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

21 February 2025
15:46 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0146  0267  0521  1012  1062  1136  2185  2498  3197  3222  3301  3330  3369  3409  3591  3648  4222  4570  4876  4902  4920  4940  4976  5094  5190  5660  5852  6269  6481  6560  6622  8240  8417  8985  9201  9619
 

15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0219  0493  0794  0873  1665  1750  2009  2180  2776  3158  4393  5475  6850  7029  7061  8121  8130  9967
 

15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

NA 244503
NB 367382
NC 374579
ND 487328
NE 375730
NF 789725
NG 827232
NH 505870
NJ 554193
NK 892500
NL 390333
NM 674550

15:22 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
- NE 548543
 

15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
- NA 286610
 

15:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:37 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.02.2025 Live: Nirmal NR 420 Draw Shortly

Kerala state lottery result for Nirmal NR 420 Friday lucky draw will be out in less than 23 minutes, stay tuned to zee news english for the complete winners list. 

14:01 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

13:13 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Friday 21.02.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

12:28 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

11:39 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Nirmal NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

11:18 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for February 21, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

09:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 21.02.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 420 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

