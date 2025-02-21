Kerala Lottery Result Today 21-02-2025 (OUT) Live: NIRMAL NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 21-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-420" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-420, February 21, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-420" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-420 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-420 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 21-01-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-420 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NA 286610

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NE 548543

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NA 244503 NB 367382 NC 374579 ND 487328 NE 375730 NF 789725 NG 827232 NH 505870 NJ 554193 NK 892500 NL 390333 NM 674550

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0219 0493 0794 0873 1665 1750 2009 2180 2776 3158 4393 5475 6850 7029 7061 8121 8130 9967

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0146 0267 0521 1012 1062 1136 2185 2498 3197 3222 3301 3330 3369 3409 3591 3648 4222 4570 4876 4902 4920 4940 4976 5094 5190 5660 5852 6269 6481 6560 6622 8240 8417 8985 9201 9619

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0104 0596 0677 0695 1001 1087 1186 1556 1567 1740 1813 1922 1970 2057 2200 2229 2373 2566 2712 2854 2913 3019 3133 3143 3155 3236 3342 3396 3767 3912 4160 4174 4187 4478 4569 4689 4690 4917 5221 5248 5412 5495 5540 5597 5661 5771 6353 6441 6451 6812 6854 7235 7302 7384 7407 7423 7611 7701 7815 8266 8333 8605 8722 8770 8798 8868 9173 9180 9278 9312 9316 9397 9409 9491 9572 9751 9862 9924 9976

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-02-2025 February: NIRMAL NR-420 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)