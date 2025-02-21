Kerala Lottery Result Today 21-02-2025 (OUT) Live: NIRMAL NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 21-02-2025 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR-420" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR-420" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'NIRMAL NR-420' lucky draw.s
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 21-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-420" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-420, February 21, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-420" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-420 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-420 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 21-01-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-420 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NA 286610
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NE 548543
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NA 244503 NB 367382 NC 374579 ND 487328 NE 375730 NF 789725 NG 827232 NH 505870 NJ 554193 NK 892500 NL 390333 NM 674550
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0219 0493 0794 0873 1665 1750 2009 2180 2776 3158 4393 5475 6850 7029 7061 8121 8130 9967
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0146 0267 0521 1012 1062 1136 2185 2498 3197 3222 3301 3330 3369 3409 3591 3648 4222 4570 4876 4902 4920 4940 4976 5094 5190 5660 5852 6269 6481 6560 6622 8240 8417 8985 9201 9619
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0104 0596 0677 0695 1001 1087 1186 1556 1567 1740 1813 1922 1970 2057 2200 2229 2373 2566 2712 2854 2913 3019 3133 3143 3155 3236 3342 3396 3767 3912 4160 4174 4187 4478 4569 4689 4690 4917 5221 5248 5412 5495 5540 5597 5661 5771 6353 6441 6451 6812 6854 7235 7302 7384 7407 7423 7611 7701 7815 8266 8333 8605 8722 8770 8798 8868 9173 9180 9278 9312 9316 9397 9409 9491 9572 9751 9862 9924 9976
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-02-2025 February: NIRMAL NR-420 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Friday 21.02.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Nirmal NR 420 Friday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for February 21, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 21.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 420 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
