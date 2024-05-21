Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751068
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 21.05.2024: Sthree Sakthi SS-416 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 21-05-2024 Live: Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Sthree Sakthi " lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Sthree Sakthi" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive huge 75 Lakh Rupees. All the Results will be Updated Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS-416' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 09:03 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 21-05-2024 LIVE: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-416" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 21, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-416" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-416 outcomes from May 21, 2024, right here. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-416 Results live today.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result Monday WIN WIN W-770 Lucky Draw Result

Kerala Lottery Result 21-05-2024 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-416 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-05-2024 May: STHREE SAKTHI SS-416 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

21 May 2024
09:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 21.05.2024 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-416 Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-416 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-416 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission