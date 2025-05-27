[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 27-05-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 27-05-2025 May Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-469" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 27, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-469" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-469 outcome from May 27, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 27-05-2025 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: SS 423134

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 40 LAKHS IS: SP 405373

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS ARE: SO 252753

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SN 423134 SO 423134 SP 423134 SR 423134 ST 423134 SU 423134 SV 423134 SW 423134 SX 423134 SY 423134 SZ 423134

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SN 469848 SO 533662 SP 376434 SR 438421 SS 423756 ST 672059 SU 243122 SV 715884 SW 315142 SX 257480 SY 154968 SZ 399280

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1185 1291 1622 1856 2698 3934 3996 4392 4845 5134 5407 6130 7318 7945 8024 8165 9863 9982

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0161 0255 0314 0623 0771 1797 2233 2747 2871 3292 3852 4561 4707 5044 5172 5246 5443 5823 6624 6817 7070 7247 7410 7751 8257 8632 8643 8660 8681 9089 9180 9383 9522 9916 9934 9988

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0189 0356 0397 0491 0527 0777 0778 0801 0956 0981 1083 1112 1183 1199 1263 1317 1434 1558 1665 1671 1681 2208 2302 2429 2500 2611 2724 2733 2843 2844 3088 3147 3206 3207 3281 3370 3665 4025 4060 4079 4309 4334 4369 4497 4532 4637 4731 4762 4868 4886 4992 5066 5118 5194 5200 5412 5491 5547 5753 6156 6169 6256 6296 6444 6608 6626 6685 6856 7207 7251 7260 7300 7356 7445 7481 7553 7821 8048 8360 8385 8403 8461 8650 8667 8760 8783 8904 8988 9029 9264 9284 9319 9562 9592 9665 9974

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6028 6930 5864 8879 3796 9342 2004 9037 8022 7254 2070 7178 3564 7528 6556 4967 1241 9149 9251 1386 3361 9635 2111 9457 4570 1648 8018 8447 4458 0426 3683 8598 3057 0446 8272 5448 8098 1258 9026 2516 0405 0267 0398 8307 9756 4635 5274 6909 9551 6696 2859 5313 5526 1839 9263 1988 1888 0221 1411 5674 8956 0815 7868 9391 6326 6300 9374 1392 0890 2036 5621 9019 3289 1165 2277 6789 3659 1724 2105 9751 3878 6362 3248 4473 8874 0513 7891 2121 9142 3586 5553 0208 4664 0004 4798 9249 2385 9068 7238 7599 6756 1689 1148 9320 8034 5474 8915 7901 3962 4471 6678 9278 6164 1532 1890 5557 5414 7626 0287 9531 7149 8130 0349 6368 1057 2016 4041 0507 3644 4998 8120 7800 1266 4139 5700 9781 8982 9179 8437 9460...

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 27-05-2025 May: STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs

4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)