KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 27-05-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY SS 469 TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 27-05-2025 Live Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 2 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 469' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 27-05-2025 May Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-469" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 27, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-469" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-469 outcome from May 27, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 27-05-2025 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: SS 423134

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 40 LAKHS IS: SP 405373

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS ARE: SO 252753

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SN 423134 SO 423134 SP 423134 SR 423134 ST 423134 SU 423134 SV 423134 SW 423134 SX 423134 SY 423134 SZ 423134

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SN 469848  SO 533662  SP 376434  SR 438421  SS 423756  ST 672059  SU 243122  SV 715884  SW 315142  SX 257480  SY 154968  SZ 399280

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1185  1291  1622  1856  2698  3934  3996  4392  4845  5134  5407  6130  7318  7945  8024  8165  9863  9982

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0161  0255  0314  0623  0771  1797  2233  2747  2871  3292  3852  4561  4707  5044  5172  5246  5443  5823  6624  6817  7070  7247  7410  7751  8257  8632  8643  8660  8681  9089  9180  9383  9522  9916  9934  9988

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0189  0356  0397  0491  0527  0777  0778  0801  0956  0981  1083  1112  1183  1199  1263  1317  1434  1558  1665  1671  1681  2208  2302  2429  2500  2611  2724  2733  2843  2844  3088  3147  3206  3207  3281  3370  3665  4025  4060  4079  4309  4334  4369  4497  4532  4637  4731  4762  4868  4886  4992  5066  5118  5194  5200  5412  5491  5547  5753  6156  6169  6256  6296  6444  6608  6626  6685  6856  7207  7251  7260  7300  7356  7445  7481  7553  7821  8048  8360  8385  8403  8461  8650  8667  8760  8783  8904  8988  9029  9264  9284  9319  9562  9592  9665  9974

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6028  6930  5864  8879  3796  9342  2004  9037  8022  7254  2070  7178  3564  7528  6556  4967  1241  9149  9251  1386  3361  9635  2111  9457  4570  1648  8018  8447  4458  0426  3683  8598  3057  0446  8272  5448  8098  1258  9026  2516  0405  0267  0398  8307  9756  4635  5274  6909  9551  6696  2859  5313  5526  1839  9263  1988  1888  0221  1411  5674  8956  0815  7868  9391  6326  6300  9374  1392  0890  2036  5621  9019  3289  1165  2277  6789  3659  1724  2105  9751  3878  6362  3248  4473  8874  0513  7891  2121  9142  3586  5553  0208  4664  0004  4798  9249  2385  9068  7238  7599  6756  1689  1148  9320  8034  5474  8915  7901  3962  4471  6678  9278  6164  1532  1890  5557  5414  7626  0287  9531  7149  8130  0349  6368  1057  2016  4041  0507  3644  4998  8120  7800  1266  4139  5700  9781  8982  9179  8437  9460...

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 27-05-2025 May: STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

27 May 2025
15:16 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.05.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Bumper Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner

- 3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]

- SO 252753
 

15:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.05.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Bumper Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.40,00,000/- [40 Lakhs]
- SP 405373
 

15:13 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.05.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- SS 423134
 

14:57 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.05.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

13:59 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 27.05.2025 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

13:36 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

13:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Tuesday 27.05.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

12:34 IST

Kerala State Lottery 27-05-2025 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

12:18 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS 469 Tuesday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

11:56 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for May 27, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

11:30 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 27.05.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 469 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated May 27 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

