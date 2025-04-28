[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-04-2025 OUT: Win Win W 819 Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Monday 28-04-2025 Apr Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Win Win W 819" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 28, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Win Win W 819" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 819 outcome from April 28, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 819 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 28-04-2025 Apr: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-819 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WT 889640

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WX 270284

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 262278 WO 807780 WP 187405 WR 501246 WS 161182 WT 614514 WU 895049 WV 700792 WW 848566 WX 217082 WY 844090 WZ 936842

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 889640 WO 889640 WP 889640 WR 889640 WS 889640 WU 889640 WV 889640 WW 889640 WY 889640 WZ 889640

\(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1532 1765 1914 3205 3420 3859 4384 5997 6198 7407 7836 7838 8323 8362 8662 8725 9531 9969

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2697 3518 3655 3735 4815 5932 6358 7358 8131 9393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0374 0828 2066 2091 2158 3261 4858 5960 6218 6395 7594 8704 9149 9642

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)