KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-04-2025 OUT: Win Win W 819 Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY MONDAY RESULT TODAY 28-04-2025 Live: Win Win lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Monday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Win Win" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "WIN WIN" lottery code is "WW" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Win Win W 819' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 03:29 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Monday 28-04-2025 Apr Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Win Win W 819" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 28, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Win Win W 819" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W 819 outcome from April 28, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 819 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 28-04-2025 Apr: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-819 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WT 889640

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WX 270284

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 262278  WO 807780  WP 187405  WR 501246  WS 161182  WT 614514  WU 895049  WV 700792  WW 848566  WX 217082  WY 844090  WZ 936842

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 889640 WO 889640 WP 889640 WR 889640 WS 889640 WU 889640 WV 889640 WW 889640 WY 889640 WZ 889640

\(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1532  1765  1914  3205  3420  3859  4384  5997  6198  7407  7836  7838  8323  8362  8662  8725  9531  9969

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2697  3518  3655  3735  4815  5932  6358  7358  8131  9393

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0374  0828  2066  2091  2158  3261  4858  5960  6218  6395  7594  8704  9149  9642

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 28-04-2025 APRIL TODAY: Win Win W 819 LUCKY DRAW PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

28 April 2025
15:13 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.04.2025 Live: Win Win W 819 Monday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

 

13:56 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for April 28, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

13:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 28.04.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 819 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated April 28, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

