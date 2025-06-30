Kerala State Lottery Result Today 30-06-2025: Bhagyathara BT-9 Bumper Monday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

​Kerala Lottery Results Monday 30-06-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-9 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-9 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Monday, June 30, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Bhagyathara lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Monday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “BT”, followed by the draw number.​

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara BT-9 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result 30-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR BHAGYATHARA BT-9 BUMPER Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 30-06-2025 JUNE TODAY: BHAGYATHARA BT-9 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

8th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​