Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-02-2025 (SHORTLY) Live: NIRMAL NR 419 Friday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 14-02-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-419" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-419, February 14, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-419" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-419 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-419 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 14-01-2025 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-418 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 14-02-2025 February: NIRMAL NR-419 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)