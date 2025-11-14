Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION

Khagaria election results 2025 live vote counting JDU vs INC Babalu Kumar Dr Chandan Yadav winner

Khagaria Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Khagaria assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Babalu Kumar of JDU and Dr Chandan Yadav of INC.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:10 AM IST
The Khagaria Assembly constituency is a place where the Dalit and Mahadalit voters decide the fate of power. However, the Muslim-Yadav vote bank also holds the power to reverse the situation. The LJP's JDU candidate lost the previous election here. Congress's sitting MLA Chhatrapati Yadav is contesting from here.

