Khairatabad Election results 2023: 60. Khairatabad is a component of Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Khairatabadis located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,28,419 male and 1,13,804 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,42,241 votes. 53.66% of voters cast ballots in Khairatabad during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 53.54% of people showed up.

The seat was won by BJP candidate Chintala Rama Chandra Reddy in 2014 by a margin of 20,846 (14.49%). Of all the votes cast, Chintala Rama Chandra Reddy received 36.91% of them.

The BJP took the lead in the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Khairatabad Assembly segment during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KhairatabadVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sChintala Rama Chandra Reddy, Congress candidate Paul Sathyanadhan Davidand BRS’s Danam Nagender are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Khairatabadassembly elections.