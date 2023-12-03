Khammam Election results 2023: Khammam is a portion of the Khammam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Khammam is located in Telangana's South Telangana area and Khammam district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,16,291 male and 1,22,194 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,38,516 votes. Voter turnout in Khammam for the 2018 Telangana elections was 73.98%. 2014 had a 70.39% turnout.

By a margin of 5,682 (3.06%), Ajay Kumar Puvvada of INC won the seat in 2014. Of the total votes cast, Ajay Kumar Puvvada received 37.91% of the vote.

TDP took the lead in the Khammam Assembly portion of the Khammam Parliamentary/Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KhammamVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sNamburi Ramalingeswara Raoand BRS’s Ajay Kumar Puvvadaare the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Khammamassembly elections.