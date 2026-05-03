Kharagpur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Will BJP make it big?

Body: Kharagpur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The Kharagpur assembly constituency voted in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23. The voter turnout was recorded to be 95.02 per cent, as per ECI data. Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, TMC candidate Dinen Roy registered a landslide victory.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle

This time, Tapan Bhuya is contesting on the BJP ticket from Purulia, while Congress has fielded Ujjal Mukherjee. Furthermore, TMC has fielded Dinen Roy. Other candidates in the fray are SK Sajahan Ali of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and independent candidates include Avijit Roy and Sujoy Ghosh.

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