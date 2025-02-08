Kirari Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Narela Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Anil Jha Vats, Bajrang Shukla Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election
Kirari Election Result Live Update: From the Kirari seat this year, the AAP has fielded Anil Jha Vats against BJP's Bajrang Shukla.
Election Result Live Update: The Kirari Assembly constituency, part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. Established in 2008 following the Delimitation Commission's reorganization, Kirari lies within the North West Delhi district and contributes to the parliamentary seat's overall representation.
Kirari Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
For 2025 elections, AAP has nominated Anil Jha Vats, a well-known political figure in the constituency. BJP has fielded Bajrang Shukla, aiming to reclaim the seat. With both parties striving for dominance in the region, Kirari is shaping up to be a crucial battleground.
Additionally, Congress has entered the race with Rajesh Kumar Gupta as their candidate, making it a potential three-way contest. The competition is expected to be intense, as all three major parties aim to secure the key seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
Delhi Election Result LIVE Update: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Postal Ballots To Be Counted First
The official vote counting for the 2025 Kirari Delhi Assembly seat began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots. These include votes from government officials on election duty, service voters, and elderly or differently-abled individuals who opted for postal voting.
