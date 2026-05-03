Kochi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will KJ Maxy retain seat or UDF surprise?

Kochi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kochi assembly constituency is one of the 14 assembly constituencies in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. It is an unreserved seat with close to 1,79000 voters. In the 2021 Assembly elections this urban constituency recorded 70% voter turnout, with K.J. Maxy of the CPM defeated Tony Chammany of the INC by an 11% margin. In 2016, K.J. Maxy had won the seat by a narrow 1% margin against Dominic Presentation of the INC at a turnout of 72%. In 2026 the contest is between CPI-M’s KJ Maxy, INC’s Mohammed Shiyas along with other three contestants including NDA ally Twenty20 party’s Xavier Julappan.

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source