Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin shortly, key candidates and early trends to watch

Kokrajhar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Kokrajhar assembly seat of Assam voted on April 9. There are six candidates contesting from the Kokrajhar seat, including Manik Chandra Brahma of the Congress, Lawrence Islary of the United People's Party (Liberal), Sewli Mohilary of the Bodoland People's Front, and Tonon Daimary of the Voters Party International. Kokrajhar is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency and falls in the Kokrajhar district. It's one of the nine seats in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat. The seat is going to the assembly polls for the first time after the delimitation exercise of 2023. The BJP-led NDA may have an upper hand in the state after the UPPL decided to exit the NDA. BJP ally BPF is now contesting from the seat.

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