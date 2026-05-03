Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043281https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kolathur-election-results-2026-live-updates-mk-stalin-dmk-vs-aiadmk-aadirajaram-vs-tvk-vs-babu-3043281.html
NewsIndiaKolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will M.K Stalin’s dominance continue?
TAMIL NADU ELECTION RESULTS

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will M.K Stalin’s dominance continue?

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: One of Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes seats, CM M.K. Stalin seeks a hat-trick in his stronghold against AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan and TVK’s VS Babu. Stalin won the seat by 41% margin in 2021.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:34 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kolathur is a general constituency in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the most crucial seats in Tamil nadu. It is the fortress of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader M.K. Stalin. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the constituency recorded 61% voter turnout with Stalin defeating AIADMK candidate Aadirajaram by a significant margin of 41%. Similarly in 2016 elections, Stalin also won the seat comfortably against AIADMK’s Prabhakar J.C.D with a 22% margin at 65% turnout. Will Stalin retain the seat against AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan and newly founded TVK’s VS Babu?

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK set for historic comeback? TVK emerges as a big surprise

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Will Vijay's TVK make surprise debut?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay tuned for live updates: 

04 May 2026
06:33 IST

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 08:00 AM

Counting of votes for the Kolathur assembly constituency to begin at 08:00 AM 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...