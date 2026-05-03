Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will M.K Stalin’s dominance continue?
Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: One of Tamil Nadu’s high-stakes seats, CM M.K. Stalin seeks a hat-trick in his stronghold against AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan and TVK’s VS Babu. Stalin won the seat by 41% margin in 2021.
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Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kolathur is a general constituency in Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the most crucial seats in Tamil nadu. It is the fortress of Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader M.K. Stalin. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the constituency recorded 61% voter turnout with Stalin defeating AIADMK candidate Aadirajaram by a significant margin of 41%. Similarly in 2016 elections, Stalin also won the seat comfortably against AIADMK’s Prabhakar J.C.D with a 22% margin at 65% turnout. Will Stalin retain the seat against AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan and newly founded TVK’s VS Babu?
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK set for historic comeback? TVK emerges as a big surprise
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Stay tuned for live updates:
Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 08:00 AM
Counting of votes for the Kolathur assembly constituency to begin at 08:00 AM
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