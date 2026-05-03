Kolkata Port election results 2026 live updates: BJP's Rakesh Singh vs TMC's Firhad Hakim

Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kolkata port is a General category assembly seat, situated in Kolkata Corporation district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Kolkata Dakshin Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded Firhad Hakim from the assembly seat against BJP's Rakesh Singh. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Aquib Gulzar of Congress, Faiyaz Ahmad Khan of CPIM, Firoza Khatun of BSP, Md Imtiyaz Alam of Aam Janata Unnayan party, Sri Chand Bind of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST), Biswajit Halder, and more, bringing the total to 14.

TMC has been winning the elections from this constituency for a long time. In 2021, 2016, and 2011, TMC’s Firhad Hakim has been winning the polls, defeating BJP, Congress, BSP, CPIM, and more. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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