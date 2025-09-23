Kolkata Weather News Live: Heavy Rain Paralyses Kolkata, More Showers Predicted Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Weather News Live: A relentless downpour for almost seven hours from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning has inundated vast sections of Kolkata, leaving the city in a virtual standstill. The heavy rain has paralyzed traffic, public transportation, and life in general, leading authorities to issue a warning for the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates more rain in store as the city gets set to celebrate the Durga Puja festival.

The heavy rain has resulted in extensive flooding, heavily affecting both road and railway travel. Metro travel was especially affected, with part of the Blue Line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations halted due to flooded tracks. Services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations have also been halted for the safety of passengers, with abbreviated operations on other sections, according to a Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson.