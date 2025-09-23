Kolkata Weather News Live: Heavy Rain Paralyses Kolkata, More Showers Predicted Ahead of Durga Puja
Kolkata Weather News Live: IMD forecasts the same showers in the area around September 25 as a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal.
Kolkata Weather News Live: A relentless downpour for almost seven hours from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning has inundated vast sections of Kolkata, leaving the city in a virtual standstill. The heavy rain has paralyzed traffic, public transportation, and life in general, leading authorities to issue a warning for the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates more rain in store as the city gets set to celebrate the Durga Puja festival.
The heavy rain has resulted in extensive flooding, heavily affecting both road and railway travel. Metro travel was especially affected, with part of the Blue Line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations halted due to flooded tracks. Services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations have also been halted for the safety of passengers, with abbreviated operations on other sections, according to a Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson.
Kolkata Weather News Live | 'Showers May Continue Until September 26': IMD
Heavy rains have flooded homes in Kolkata, disrupting daily life. The Meteorological Department has warned that showers may continue until September 26, keeping Durga Puja organisers on alert.
WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata
(Visuals from South Kolkata) pic.twitter.com/NfXgHlzEBr
— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025
Heavy rainfall hit Kolkata, flooding homes and streets, disrupting daily life and Durga Puja preparations. North Kolkata received 200 mm and South 180 mm rain, with Howrah artisans struggling to finish idols amidsevere waterlogging, officials said.
