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NewsIndiaKollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can Congress's Bindhu Krishna finally flip the seat?
KOLLAM ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can Congress's Bindhu Krishna finally flip the seat?

Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: CPI(M)'s S. Jayamohan, a veteran leader known for his trade union politics and squeaky-clean image, takes on Congress's Bindhu Krishna -- a former Kollam DCC president contesting for the second consecutive time and BJP's Dr. N. Prathap Kumar from the Kollam assembly seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Source:
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Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE

Kollam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Kollam assembly seat (Constituency No. 124) in Kollam district, the LDF has fielded S. Jayamohan of CPI(M), the UDF has fielded Bindhu Krishna of the Indian National Congress, and the NDA has fielded Dr. N. Prathap Kumar of the BJP. Kollam is a General seat falling under the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency.

n the 2021 assembly elections, M. Mukesh of CPI(M) won the seat defeating Bindhu Krishna of the Indian National Congress by a razor-thin margin of 2,072 votes, with Mukesh securing a 44.86% vote share against Bindhu Krishna's 43.27%. The Left has held the Kollam seat since the 1970s -- first through the RSP and later the CPM -- with the only exception being in 1991, when RSP-turned-Congress leader Kadavoor Sivadasan won the constituency.

The political tide has shifted since 2021: the UDF enters the 2026 contest with renewed confidence after significant gains in the Kollam Municipal Corporation local body elections.

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