Kondli Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Kondli Vidhan Sabha Chunav natije Winner and Loser Candidate Kuldeep Kumar vs Priyanka Gautam vs Akshay Kumar Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Kondli Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Kondli is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi which is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Kondli region is a village on the outskirts of Delhi’s trans-Yamuna area, positioned close to Vasundhara Enclave and the UP border.

As per the 2001 Census of India, Kondli had a population of around 27,983, with the ratio of men making up 56% and women 44%.

From Kondli Seat this year Kuldeep Kumar is representing Aam Aadmi Party against Priyanka Gautam from BJP and Congress candidate Akshay Kumar.

In the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections, AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar won the seat with 68,348 votes and his closest competitor, Raj Kumar of BJP got 50,441 votes, whereas Amrish Singh Gautam from Congress secured 5,861 votes.

During the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar from AAP won with 63,185 votes and Hukam Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party secured 38,426 votes, while Congress candidate got 13,562 votes.

