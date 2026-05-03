Kottakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: LDF's tough fight as UDF aims to retain
Kottakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: IUML’s Abid Hussain Thangal seeks re-election on UDF ticket against CPI(M)’s Preethi Konchath and NDA candidate Subramannian C in this Malappuram constituency
Trending Photos
Kottakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kottakkal assembly constituency is one of the seven assembly seats in the Ponnani lok sabha seat in the Malappuram district of Kerala. A Congress-led UDF represented cosntituency, Kottakkal is an unreserved seat. In the 2021 assembly elections, the constituency recorded 72% voter turnout, with Prof. Abid Hussain Thangal of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) defeating N.A. Muhammed Kutty of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by a 10% margin. While UDF tries to retain its seat, LDF filed CPI-M’s Preethi Konchath while NDA’S ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena filed Subramannian C.
Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?
Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term
Stay tuned for live updates:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv