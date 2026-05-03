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NewsIndiaKottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF’s Thiruvanchaoor Radhakrishnan win again?
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF’s Thiruvanchaoor Radhakrishnan win again?

Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF retain Kottayam, believing in Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan again or LDF sweep with Adv.K.Anilkumar? Will NDA be able to create an impact?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:05 AM IST|Source:
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Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE

Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kottayam Assembly Constituency, located in Kerala's Kottayam district, is a General seat, which underwent voting on 9th April with six candidates in a tight contest.  In the 2021 Assembly polls, the constituency recorded 73% voter turnout, with senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan defeating CPM candidate Adv. K. Anilkumar by a margin of 15%. In the 2016 elections, Radhakrishnan had registered a stronger victory with a 26% margin against CPM’s Adv. Reji Sakhariya, when the turnout stood at 78%. Again this year Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC is placed against Adv.K.Anilkumar of CPM and NDA has named P Anilkumar of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Will Vijay's TVK make surprise debut?

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