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NewsIndiaKozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will LDF retain its seat?
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will LDF retain its seat?

Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: LDF’s Ahammad Devarkovil is up against BJP’s T Raneesh and Fiazal Babu from IUML. Will LDF manage to retain its den?

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:54 AM IST|Source:
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Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE

Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala votes in single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. The Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency, located in Kerala's Kozhikode district, is a General unreserved seat, with a tight three-cornered contest between key contenders including T. Raneesh of the BJP and Fiazal Babu of the IUML, along with Ahammad Devarkovil of Indian National League and LDF ally. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the constituency recorded 74% voter turnout, with Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League (INL) defeating Adv. Noorbeena Rasheed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) by a margin of 10%. In 2016, IUML’s Dr. M.K. Muneer had won the seat against Prof. A.P. Abdul Vahab of INL with a narrow 5% margin at 78% turnout.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

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