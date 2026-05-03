Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will LDF retain its seat?

Kozhikode South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala votes in single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. The Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency, located in Kerala's Kozhikode district, is a General unreserved seat, with a tight three-cornered contest between key contenders including T. Raneesh of the BJP and Fiazal Babu of the IUML, along with Ahammad Devarkovil of Indian National League and LDF ally. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the constituency recorded 74% voter turnout, with Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League (INL) defeating Adv. Noorbeena Rasheed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) by a margin of 10%. In 2016, IUML’s Dr. M.K. Muneer had won the seat against Prof. A.P. Abdul Vahab of INL with a narrow 5% margin at 78% turnout.

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