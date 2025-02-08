Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Loser Candidate

Krishna Nagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Krishna Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in the Trans-Yamuna region of East Delhi district, it is an urban constituency bordered by areas such as Vishwas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Preet Vihar, and Geeta Colony. The constituency includes several prominent localities, such as Ghondli Village, Lal Quarter Market, Purani Anarkali, Jagatpuri, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar Extension, East Krishna Nagar, Krishna Nagar Blocks A to K, Krishna Nagar Extension, Shivpuri, Shivpuri Extension, Arjun Nagar, Purana Arjun Nagar, Kanti Nagar, Radhe Puri, Rashid Market, Chander Nagar, New Lyalpur, New Lyalpur Extension, West Azad Nagar, and Khureji Khas. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Gurcharan Singh of Congress, Vikas Bagga of AAP and Dr. Anil Goyal of BJP are locked in a fierce contest from the Krishna Nagar seat. In this year's voting, Delhi recorded a turnout of 60.4%, around two percent less than the 2020 polls.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, S.K. Bagga of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chief Ministerial candidate, Kiran Bedi, by 2,277 votes. Bagga secured 65,919 votes, while Bedi received 63,642 votes. Congress candidate Bansi Lal managed 6,189 votes. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bagga retained his seat for AAP with 72,111 votes. BJP's Dr. Anil Goyal garnered 68,116 votes, while Congress's Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia received 5,079 votes.

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status



