Krishnanagar Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs INC, who will make it big?

Krishnanagar Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: Krishnanagar Dakshin is one of the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a General category seat located in the Nadia district and forms part of the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises seven Assembly segments.

This year, Ujjal Biswas from Trinamool Congress (tmc) is giving a tough competition to Abdur Rahim Shaikh of INC. The other contenders who are contesting elections are independent candidates, including Ekramul Sekh, Keya Biswas, Ananda Modak, Bomkesh Ghosh, and Sanju Ghosh. In both the 2021 and 2016 Assembly elections, Ujjal Biswas of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the seat.

Elections for all 294 seats in West Bengal were held in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being declared today.

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