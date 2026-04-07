KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Results to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, check date, time

Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live at karresults-nic-in: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is set to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 6, 2026, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their 2nd PUC results 2026 online once the official link is activated.

The announcement is expected to be made through an official update, followed by the release of the result link on designated portals.

Students can access their 2nd PUC Result 2026 through the official websites such as kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in by entering their registration number.

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Due to heavy traffic immediately after the declaration, students may experience temporary delays, and are therefore advised to keep their login credentials ready for quick access. The online marks card will display subject-wise scores, total marks, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online through the official websites released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Where to check PUC results 2026

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

These are the primary portals where the result link will be activated once the results are officially declared.

Login details required to check 2nd PUC results 2026

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Captcha code

How to check 2nd PUC results 2026?

To check 2nd PUC results 2026, students need to chekc the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit any of the official websites

Click on “2nd PUC Result 2026”

Enter your registration number

Submit to view and download your marksheet

Along with the 2nd PUC results 2026, the KSEAB is also expected to release key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance, providing a comprehensive overview of this year’s examination outcomes.