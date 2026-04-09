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NewsIndiaKSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Class 12th result to be announced today at karresults.nic.in
KARNATAKA 2ND PUC RESULT 2026 LIVE

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Class 12th result to be announced today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 today, April 9. Students can check their results on the official website - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Reported By: Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Source:
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Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live at karresults-nic-in: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 today, April 9. Students can check their results from 3 PM, while a press conference announcing toppers and district-wise performance will be held at 6:15 PM. The results will be available on the official websites, including kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, where students can log in using their credentials.

Earlier, the results were scheduled for April 7 but were postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Karnataka bye-elections. The 2nd PUC exams 2026 were conducted between February 28 and March 17, with over 7.1 lakh students registering from more than 5,000 colleges across the state. This included first-time candidates, repeaters, and private students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, with exams held at over 1,200 centres.

In a significant update, the board has reduced the minimum passing marks from 35% to 30%. Students now need at least 30 marks per subject (including theory and internal/practical scores) and an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600 marks) to pass the examination.

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Where to check 2nd PUC result 2026?

  • karresults.nic.in 
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in

For more latest update, stay connected with Zee News English

 

09 April 2026
08:19 IST

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: How to Check

When results are declared, follow these steps:

Open karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’ link

Enter your Registration Number and select your stream

Click Submit and view and download your marksheet

08:09 IST

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Why were results delayed?

The original date for result declaration was speculated to be April 7, 2026. However, the results were pushed due to election-related restrictions currently in force in the state. As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), government bodies require prior clearance from the Election Commission of India

08:08 IST

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When were exams held?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 (2026) was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, across 1,217 examination centres spread across the state. This was Exam 1 in the board’s new tri-annual exam system.

08:04 IST

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: At what time results will be declared?

Results will be declared at 3 pm. The link will also be activated at the same time. Students will be able to check II PUC results on DigiLocker also.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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