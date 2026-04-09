KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Class 12th result to be announced today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live at karresults-nic-in: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 today, April 9. Students can check their results from 3 PM, while a press conference announcing toppers and district-wise performance will be held at 6:15 PM. The results will be available on the official websites, including kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, where students can log in using their credentials.

Earlier, the results were scheduled for April 7 but were postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Karnataka bye-elections. The 2nd PUC exams 2026 were conducted between February 28 and March 17, with over 7.1 lakh students registering from more than 5,000 colleges across the state. This included first-time candidates, repeaters, and private students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, with exams held at over 1,200 centres.

In a significant update, the board has reduced the minimum passing marks from 35% to 30%. Students now need at least 30 marks per subject (including theory and internal/practical scores) and an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600 marks) to pass the examination.

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Where to check 2nd PUC result 2026?

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in