KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Class 12th result to be announced today at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 today, April 9. Students can check their results on the official website - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
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Karnataka 2nd puc result 2026 live at karresults-nic-in: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 today, April 9. Students can check their results from 3 PM, while a press conference announcing toppers and district-wise performance will be held at 6:15 PM. The results will be available on the official websites, including kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, where students can log in using their credentials.
Earlier, the results were scheduled for April 7 but were postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Karnataka bye-elections. The 2nd PUC exams 2026 were conducted between February 28 and March 17, with over 7.1 lakh students registering from more than 5,000 colleges across the state. This included first-time candidates, repeaters, and private students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, with exams held at over 1,200 centres.
In a significant update, the board has reduced the minimum passing marks from 35% to 30%. Students now need at least 30 marks per subject (including theory and internal/practical scores) and an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600 marks) to pass the examination.
Where to check 2nd PUC result 2026?
- karresults.nic.in
- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
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KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: How to Check
When results are declared, follow these steps:
Open karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’ link
Enter your Registration Number and select your stream
Click Submit and view and download your marksheet
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Why were results delayed?
The original date for result declaration was speculated to be April 7, 2026. However, the results were pushed due to election-related restrictions currently in force in the state. As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), government bodies require prior clearance from the Election Commission of India
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When were exams held?
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 (2026) was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, across 1,217 examination centres spread across the state. This was Exam 1 in the board’s new tri-annual exam system.
KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: At what time results will be declared?
Results will be declared at 3 pm. The link will also be activated at the same time. Students will be able to check II PUC results on DigiLocker also.
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