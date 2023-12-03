trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694588
NewsIndia
KUKATPALLYASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Kukatpally Assembly Election results 2023 (KukatpallyVidhan Sabha Natija 2023): TRS's Seshamatam Naveen KumarVs BRS’s Madhavaram Krishna Rao

TDP won the Kukatpally Assembly portion of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:53 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kukatpally Election results 2023: Kukatpally is a portion of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Kukatpally is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and MedchalMalkajgiri district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,63,433 male and 1,43,680 female voters in the seat, for a total of 3,07,198 votes. In Kukatpally, the voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana elections was 57.73%. The attendance in 2014 was 49.48%.

The seat was won by TDP's Madhavaram Krishna Rao in 2014 with a margin of 43,186 (18.6%). Of all the votes cast, Madhavaram Krishna Rao received 43% of the total.

TDP won the Kukatpally Assembly portion of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KukatpallyVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

TRS’sSeshamatam Naveen Kumarand BRS’s Madhavaram Krishna Rao are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Kukatpallyassembly elections

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?