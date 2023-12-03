Kukatpally Election results 2023: Kukatpally is a portion of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Kukatpally is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and MedchalMalkajgiri district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,63,433 male and 1,43,680 female voters in the seat, for a total of 3,07,198 votes. In Kukatpally, the voter turnout in the 2018 Telangana elections was 57.73%. The attendance in 2014 was 49.48%.

The seat was won by TDP's Madhavaram Krishna Rao in 2014 with a margin of 43,186 (18.6%). Of all the votes cast, Madhavaram Krishna Rao received 43% of the total.

TDP won the Kukatpally Assembly portion of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KukatpallyVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

TRS’sSeshamatam Naveen Kumarand BRS’s Madhavaram Krishna Rao are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Kukatpallyassembly elections