LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 Lakh People Have Taken A Holy Dip On The Day 11 Of Mahakumbh
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: On the 11th day of Maha Kumbh, devotees are taking a holy dip since morning. There are many programs of story-reading in Maha Kumbh even today. There is a yagya in the camp of Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna at 12 noon and there is a series of cultural programs in the evening.
Today is the 11th day of Maha Kumbh. Since morning, people are taking a dip of faith in Sangam. Now till 8 am, 6.98 lakh people have taken bath. More than 48.74 lakh people took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday. 10 lakh Kalpavasis and 38.74 lakh devotees united in devotion, making this event a grand spiritual festival. So far, more than 9.24 crore devotees have bathed in the pure stream of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. There are many programs of story-reading in Maha Kumbh even today. An important press conference will be held today regarding the Sanatan Board. Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri will hold a press conference. Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balakanand Giri of Anand Akhara and other saints will be present. A press conference will be held at Niranjani Akhara at 11 am.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: On the tenth day of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj fair
CM Yogi and other ministers performed the ritualistic worship after taking a bath in Sangam. After the worship, CM Yogi was also seen feeding fish and birds.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: On the tenth day of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj fair on Wednesday
A different vibrancy was seen in the fair area. CM Yogi Adityanath along with both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak along with the entire cabinet reached Triveni Sangam for bathing.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Flood of devotees in Sangam city
Free bus service operated while singing bhajans, travelling made easy with bus service
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Statement of SP MLA Pooja Pal
'Better arrangements in Maha Kumbh' 'For the first time, goon free Maha Kumbh'.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Mumbai's Muslim girl Shabnam Sheikh reached Prayagraj Mahakumbh
Here she took a dip of faith in the Sangam. Shabnam Sheikh has also taken blessings of many saints and mahatmas by visiting them here. Along with this, the Muslim girl also participated in many Sanatani rituals. Not only this, she has described the arrangements of the Yogi government as unmatched. In the Mahakumbh, Shabnam Sheikh was staying at the camp of Jagatguru Acharya Paramhans Das, the Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chavani of Ayodhya. The camp of Jagadguru Acharya Paramhans Das is set up in Sector 16 in the Mahakumbh.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Bus from Prayagraj to Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) operates regular buses from Prayagraj to Ayodhya. The fare of non-AC buses is Rs 200 to Rs 300. The fare of AC buses is Rs 500 to Rs 1000. It can take 4-6 hours to travel from Prayagraj to Ayodhya by bus.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Holy dip in Sangam with cabinet ministers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a holy dip in Sangam along with all his cabinet ministers on Wednesday, the video of which is viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen how all the ministers along with CM Yogi are taking a dip in the holy water together. Earlier, CM Yogi held a meeting with his cabinet. In this meeting, many proposals were approved and many big decisions were also taken.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Important press conference regarding Sanatan Board
Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri will hold a press conference. Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balakanand Giri of Anand Akhada along with other saints will be present. The press conference will be held at Niranjani Akhada at 11 am.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Devotees are taking a dip of faith on the 11th day of Mahakumbh fair
The meeting of the Central Guidance Board of VHP will be inaugurated today. It will be inaugurated at 2.30 pm in the VHP camp. A press conference will also be organised at 5 pm in the VHP camp, the press conference will be on the points of the meeting of the Guidance Board.
