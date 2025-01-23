LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 Lakh People Have Taken A Holy Dip On The Day 11 Of Mahakumbh

Today is the 11th day of Maha Kumbh. Since morning, people are taking a dip of faith in Sangam. Now till 8 am, 6.98 lakh people have taken bath. More than 48.74 lakh people took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday. 10 lakh Kalpavasis and 38.74 lakh devotees united in devotion, making this event a grand spiritual festival. So far, more than 9.24 crore devotees have bathed in the pure stream of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. There are many programs of story-reading in Maha Kumbh even today. An important press conference will be held today regarding the Sanatan Board. Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri will hold a press conference. Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balakanand Giri of Anand Akhara and other saints will be present. A press conference will be held at Niranjani Akhara at 11 am.

