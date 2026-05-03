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NewsIndiaKurseong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shifting political tide, check latest trends
KURSEONG ELECTION RESULTS 2026 LIVE

Kurseong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shifting political tide, check latest trends

Kurseong Election Results 2026 LIVE: SONAM LAMA of BJP is contesting a battle with UTTAM BRAHMAN of the CPI (M).

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST|Source:
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Kurseong Election Results 2026 LIVE
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Kurseong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kurseong Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in the Darjeeling district and is one of the seven assembly segments that fall under the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency.

SONAM LAMA of BJP is contesting a battle with UTTAM BRAHMAN of the CPI (M). The other contenders include SAROJ KUMAR KHATTRI of INC and independent candidates are SUMENDRA TAMANG, MOHAN SHARMA, BANDANA RAI.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Bishnu Prasad Sharma (alias B.P. Bajgain) of the BJP won the seat. In the 2016 Assembly election, Rohit Sharma from GOJAM secured victory. Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being announced today.

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04 May 2026
06:22 IST

Kurseong  Election Result 2026 Live: Key candidates from Kurseong constituency

Sonam Lama — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Uttam Brahman — Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))

Saroj Kumar Khattri — Indian National Congress (INC)

Sumendra Tamang — Independent

Mohan Sharma — Independent

Bandana Rai — Independent

 

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