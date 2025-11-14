Kusheshwar Asthan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) constituency, a key seat in Bihar, is known for its diverse electorate and important role in state politics.

In the ongoing election, Ganesh Bharti (Independent), Atirek Kumar of JDU, and Shatrudhan Paswan (JSP) are in the fray, making the battle highly competitive and unpredictable.

In the last Bihar Assembly election, Aman Bhushan Hajari of the Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Ganesh Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), remains politically sensitive due to its diverse social composition and historical voting trends.

