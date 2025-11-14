Kutumba (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Kutumba (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Kutumba (SC) is an important assembly seat in Aurangabad district, located about 24 kilometers south of Aurangabad city. It became a separate assembly seat under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. The first election here was held in 2010, which was won by JDU. Congress won here in 2015 and 2020. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar, the Congress candidate, won by 50,822 votes, defeating Sharwan Bhuiya of HAM.

From the Kutumba (SC) assembly seat, Congress has fielded Rajesh Kumar against HAM's Lalan Ram while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Shyambali Ram. Other Candidates in the fray are Prakash Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Rima Kumari of Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tunes For Kutumba (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025: