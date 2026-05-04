Lakhimpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP, AGP, and INC locked in a three-way fight for dominance

Lakhimpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the past decade, the Lakhimpur constituency has seen healthy competition among the BJP, AGP, and INC parties. Results 2021: Manab Deka of the BJP emerged victorious with 70,387 votes (share: 45.03%), defeating his nearest rival Dr. Joy Prakash Das of the INC by 3,036 votes (margin: 2%). Results 2016: The winner of the election was Utpal Dutta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 45,917 votes, defeating Joy Prakash Das (INC) by a 4,155 votes margin. Voter Turnout: High voter turnout is recorded in Lakhimpur, which is around 82% in 2021 and 85% in 2016.

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