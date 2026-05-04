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NewsIndiaLakhimpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP, AGP, and INC locked in a three-way fight for dominance
ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Lakhimpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP, AGP, and INC locked in a three-way fight for dominance

Lakhimpur Election Result 2026 Live: The Lakhimpur constituency has its day of reckoning on May 4, when the state will witness the statewide counting process. After winning in 2021 by just a 2% margin, the incumbent Manab Deka of the BJP will be challenged again by the Indian National Congress and others.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:20 AM IST|Source:
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Lakhimpur Election Result 2026 Live

Lakhimpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the past decade, the Lakhimpur constituency has seen healthy competition among the BJP, AGP, and INC parties. Results 2021: Manab Deka of the BJP emerged victorious with 70,387 votes (share: 45.03%), defeating his nearest rival Dr. Joy Prakash Das of the INC by 3,036 votes (margin: 2%). Results 2016: The winner of the election was Utpal Dutta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 45,917 votes, defeating Joy Prakash Das (INC) by a 4,155 votes margin. Voter Turnout: High voter turnout is recorded in Lakhimpur, which is around 82% in 2021 and 85% in 2016.

 

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