Lakhisarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Lakhisarai constituency, a key political seat in Bihar, is considered a stronghold of the BJP. The constituency holds significant political importance, and this year’s election saw tension at one of the polling booths on voting day during the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.

In the current assembly race, Amresh Kumar Anish (INC), Suraj Kumar (JSP), and Vijay Sinha (BJP) are locked in a keen contest.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured victory by defeating Amaresh Kumar of the Indian National Congress. The Lakhisarai Assembly constituency falls under the Munger Lok Sabha seat, where in the 2024 general elections, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh (JD-U) won and defeated Kumari Anita (RJD).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source