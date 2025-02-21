Advertisement
INDIA NEWS

LIVE Updates | India News Today: PM Modi To Inaugurate First Edition Of SOUL Leadership Conclave In Delhi Today

India News Today Live: Please follow this Live blog for all the latest news.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 06:59 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

India Breaking News: After chairing a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a great interaction with NDA allies. "Had a great interaction with NDA allies earlier this afternoon," PM Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also participate in the conclave.

21 February 2025
06:56 IST

India News Live: Woman Drags Child Inside Lift, Police In Action

Noida, UP | On the viral video of a woman dragging a child inside a lift in an apartment complex, DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi says, "On 19 February, a viral video showed a woman dragging a child into a lift. The police immediately took action on it and registered a case against the woman, and she was arrested... Some old dispute and dog-related issues led to the incident."

 

 

 

06:53 IST

Latest World News Live: Donald Trump Confirms Kash Patel as the Ninth FBI Director

Washington: US President Donald Trump has officially signed the commission to confirm Kash Patel as the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Source: Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President & White House Deputy Chief of Staff/ 'X'.

 

06:45 IST

India Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Inaugurate First Edition Of SOUL Leadership Conclave In Delhi Today

 

PM Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also participate in the conclave.

 

